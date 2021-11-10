FA probe finds no racist abuse during Sudbury FA Cup match

The investigation into alleged racism during a match between AFC Sudbury and Colchester United has been closed - Credit: Richard Blaxall

An investigation carried out by the Football Association into alleged racist abuse during the FA Cup match between AFC Sudbury and Colchester United has found no evidence of racism.

The Football Association (FA) launched the probe after it was alleged a fan at the game on Friday, November 5, shouted racial abuse at one of the Colchester United players.

The FA has since confirmed that it is no longer looking into the incident.

The two clubs released statements on Saturday, November 6, condemning any form of abuse towards players.

A spokesman for the FA said: "This matter has now been fully investigated and no further action will be taken as there is no case to answer."

A joint statement by Colchester United and AFC Sudbury reads: "Whilst the allegation in this case proved to be unfounded, we would like to apologise for any upset that was caused by the original allegation and the subsequent media and social media reaction to the incident.

"At the same time, we would like to reaffirm that both clubs stand firmly against all forms of abuse and intolerance."