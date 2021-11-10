News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

FA probe finds no racist abuse during Sudbury FA Cup match

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 11:37 AM November 10, 2021
Armando Dobra of Colchester United looks to get past Jake Turner of AFC Sudbury - AFC Sudbury vs. Co

The investigation into alleged racism during a match between AFC Sudbury and Colchester United has been closed - Credit: Richard Blaxall

An investigation carried out by the Football Association into alleged racist abuse during the FA Cup match between AFC Sudbury and Colchester United has found no evidence of racism.

The Football Association (FA) launched the probe after it was alleged a fan at the game on Friday, November 5, shouted racial abuse at one of the Colchester United players

The FA has since confirmed that it is no longer looking into the incident. 

The two clubs released statements on Saturday, November 6, condemning any form of abuse towards players

A spokesman for the FA said: "This matter has now been fully investigated and no further action will be taken as there is no case to answer."

A joint statement by Colchester United and AFC Sudbury reads: "Whilst the allegation in this case proved to be unfounded, we would like to apologise for any upset that was caused by the original allegation and the subsequent media and social media reaction to the incident.

"At the same time, we would like to reaffirm that both clubs stand firmly against all forms of abuse and intolerance."

You may also want to watch:

FA Cup
Sudbury News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Indie rock band Razorlight playing to the audience at Heveningham Hall fireworks

Updated

Heveningham Hall fireworks display organisers apologise after 'chaos'

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
The A14 at Woolpit is blocked following a collision involving three lorries and a car. One lane of the A14 is closed.

A14

A14 reopens after collision involving pedestrian and lorry

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
A trio of EastEnders stars were spotted enjoying a meal in Colchester last week

EastEnders stars dine out in Colchester after filming scenes

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
A Covid vaccination being given in Lavenham

Coronavirus

Covid booster rules change on Monday: All you need to know

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon