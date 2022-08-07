Field fire breaks out in acre of land near Sudbury

Smoke billowing from the blaze in Great Waldingfield, near Sudbury - Credit: Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service

Firefighters were called to tackle a blaze that broke in a field near Sudbury.

Four Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service crews were dispatched to the scene on land off Waldingfield Road, in Great Waldingfield, shortly after 5.30pm on Saturday.

Engines from Sudbury, Long Melford and Hadleigh stations attended.

Three Suffolk fire crews attended the incident - Credit: Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service

Pictures released by Sudbury fire station showed smoke billowing from the field, with the blaze affecting about one acre of land.

The fire was brought under control and a stop was called just before 6.30pm.

It is the latest field fire to break out in recent weeks, with blazes reported in Claydon and Chelmondiston earlier in the week.