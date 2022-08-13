News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Breaking

Firefighters tackling large fire near Suffolk recycling centre

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 4:36 PM August 13, 2022
Updated: 5:06 PM August 13, 2022
Firefighters were called to the blaze in a field off Sandy Lane

Firefighters were called to the blaze in a field off Sandy Lane - Credit: Archant

Fire crews are currently at the scene of a fire near a recycling centre in Sudbury. 

Firefighters were called to the blaze in a field off Sandy Lane at about 3.45pm today (August 13). 

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews were called to a report of a grass fire near the old landfill site at Sandy Lane in Sudbury.

"On arrival, crews discovered approximately 15 acres of stubble well alight and are currently using hose reel jets to get the fire under control."

Large amounts of smoke can be seen from the fire and a number of appliances from Sudbury, Long Melford, Clare, Wickhambrook, Bury St Edmunds, and Hadleigh are tackling the blaze.

More firefighters are expected to join the crews already at the scene.

People are being asked to avoid the area and surrounding roads.

Suffolk Live News
Sudbury News

