Firefighters tackling large fire near Suffolk recycling centre

Firefighters were called to the blaze in a field off Sandy Lane - Credit: Archant

Fire crews are currently at the scene of a fire near a recycling centre in Sudbury.

Firefighters were called to the blaze in a field off Sandy Lane at about 3.45pm today (August 13).

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews were called to a report of a grass fire near the old landfill site at Sandy Lane in Sudbury.

"On arrival, crews discovered approximately 15 acres of stubble well alight and are currently using hose reel jets to get the fire under control."

Large amounts of smoke can be seen from the fire and a number of appliances from Sudbury, Long Melford, Clare, Wickhambrook, Bury St Edmunds, and Hadleigh are tackling the blaze.

More firefighters are expected to join the crews already at the scene.

People are being asked to avoid the area and surrounding roads.