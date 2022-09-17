News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Firefighters tackling large fire at former Suffolk airfield

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 6:20 PM September 17, 2022
A large fire has broken out near Sudbury

A large fire has broken out near Sudbury - Credit: Alison Clark

Firefighters are currently tackling a large fire at a former airfield near Sudbury. 

Crews were called to the blaze near Great Waldingfield airfield at about 4.40pm today (September 17).

A spokeswoman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said crews were called to reports of stacks of bales on fire. 

Drivers have reported seeing smoke coming across nearby roads.

Appliances from Sudbury, Long Melford and Newmarket have been called to the blaze.

Sudbury News

Don't Miss

Simon Edwards, owner and chef at the new Bistro @47a in Woodbridge.

Customers flock to new Suffolk restaurant selling ‘old-fashioned’ food 

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person
File photo dated 27/03/12of first and second-class stamps at a Post Office in Overseal, Derbyshire.

People warned to use Royal Mail stamps now before thousands become invalid

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Rail services between Ipswich and London are cancelled due to damage to overhead wires

Suffolk Live News

Train services between Ipswich and London cancelled

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Philip Turner with The Northgate

Pubs

'We're not closing yet' - pub boss dispels rumours of flat conversion

Dolly Carter

person