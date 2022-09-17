Firefighters tackling large fire at former Suffolk airfield

A large fire has broken out near Sudbury - Credit: Alison Clark

Firefighters are currently tackling a large fire at a former airfield near Sudbury.

Crews were called to the blaze near Great Waldingfield airfield at about 4.40pm today (September 17).

A spokeswoman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said crews were called to reports of stacks of bales on fire.

Drivers have reported seeing smoke coming across nearby roads.

Appliances from Sudbury, Long Melford and Newmarket have been called to the blaze.