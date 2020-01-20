£500 worth of fishing equipment stolen from shed

Police are appealing for witnesses following the theft of fishing equipment from a shed in Sudbury. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses after a shed in Sudbury was broken into and a number of fishing items were stolen.

Seven rods, seven reels, nets and a tackle were all stolen from a garden shed in the High Street at Acton, at some point between 6pm on Friday, January 10 and Thursday, January 16 at 6am.

The victim was away from home and at some point between the times stated an unknown suspect has broken into the garden shed and stolen the fishing equipment, which is worth around £500.

Anyone who has information or knows of the whereabouts of the items stolen should contact Suffolk police quoting the crime reference 37/3268/20.