Sudbury’s new online health blog will officially launch this week following on from World Mental Health Day.

Sudbury Fitness – the community hub for mental and physical wellbeing – has had a successful first few weeks, helping residents ease their emotional stress and offer help and support.

Hoping to engage people with fitness and health blogs, articles and advice, the hub has received a very positive reception and is gaining more and more members as people battle with their mental health during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a bid to highlight the importance of mental health issues, including suicide prevention, the founders of the website are hoping to reach the community with their new campaign ‘‘Mental Health Moo’.

The initiative was inspired by the cows that roam the water meadows in Sudbury and people are being encouraged to post an image of the animal containing a ‘thought’ bubble - to expain how the person is feeling in a light-hearted manner.

Benjamin Chappell, community activist for Mind, said: “Whilst there are other mental health resources locally, we felt too many members of the community were still not getting the support they need in a style that appeals to them.

“With regular new content from motivational articles and simple challenges to full on training sessions; we plan to really push mental and physical health to the forefront of the community.

“Bringing together the different approaches; mine perhaps being considered the more ‘edgy’, actually really works well.

“Some people experiencing mental health issues will need or prefer a softer more persuasive style with encouragement from the motivational articles, whilst others need a hard-hitting call to action.

“We hope everyone will find something to suit them, to help them on their journey to recovery.”

Louise V Fowler, a community leader for Sudbury, said: “The current pandemic has unfortunately meant that even more people have mental health issues or are feeling stressed for a number of reasons; which affects overall health.

“Mental health impacts on so many areas and is integral for the wellbeing of the whole community.

“We now need to look more closely at the root causes and ensure that those affected are receiving the support they need and in a timely manner.

“It is also our aim to instil a better overall understanding of mental health within Sudbury and further afield, whilst breaking down any stigma.”

To view the site, click here.