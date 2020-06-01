E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Investigation launched after five arson attacks take place in 40 minutes

PUBLISHED: 16:27 01 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:27 01 June 2020

Suffolk police are appealing for witnesses after five arson attacks took place in the space of 40 minutes in Sudbury. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A police investigation has been launched after five arson attacks took place inside 40 minutes in Sudbury.

Officers are appealing for witnesses following the incidents which took place in the Suffolk town on Friday, May 29.

Police were initially called at approximately 10.30pm on Friday to reports that a bin bag on the pavement at Church Street in the town had been deliberately set alight, causing damage to a wooden garage door.

Another incident took place on the same street and a further three other arsons were reported in Ballingdon Street, Quay Lane and Woodhall Road a short time later.

All the incidents took place around between 10.30pm and 11.10pm.

The Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service attended the fires where skips, tarpaulin and bins were set alight, and extinguished them quickly.

Nobody was hurt as a result of the incidents and police are now investigating whether there are links between all five incidents.

Officers are appealing for information or witnesses who may have seen something suspicious at the time or motorists who may have relevant dash-cam footage to come forward quoting crime reference: 29548/20.

Those with information are asked to call 101 or visit this website.

