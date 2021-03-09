Published: 5:18 PM March 9, 2021 Updated: 5:59 PM March 9, 2021

Flats above the Weavers Tap pub in East Street, Sudbury were evacuated - Credit: Google Maps

A serious fire that left four people - including two children - in hospital is being treated as suspicious by police.

Emergency services were called to a fire above the Weavers Tap pub in East Street at around 8am on Tuesday, March 9.

A spokesman for the Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said the flat had become "fully smoke logged" due to the blaze.

Residents from the flats were evacuated while crews tackled the fire.

A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed on Tuesday afternoon that the fire was being treated as suspicious.

You may also want to watch:

Three ambulances and two rapid response vehicles were also sent to the scene by the East of England Ambulance Service.

The service helped treat six people for smoke inhalation.

Two children were among those evacuated from the building.

A spokeswoman for the East of England Ambulance Service confirmed that four of those checked over by ambulance staff were later taken to West Suffolk Hospital for further treatment.

Fire crews from Sudbury and Long Melford attended the fire as well as a crew from across the border from Halstead in Essex.

Crews used a thermal imaging camera to check the building and used positive pressure ventilation to help clear the smoke.

The fire was extinguished shortly after 8.47am.

The cause of the flat fire has not yet been confirmed.

Jack Owen, mayor of Sudbury and county councillor for the town, said that he was shocked to hear of the fire.

"It looks quite serious," said Mr Owen.

"I've seen the emergency services around.

"We don't have many of those sorts of incidents in Sudbury.

"We are fairly safe in Sudbury."

Mr Owen said that the incident was of concern and said that he would be speaking further with Suffolk police.

"It's a worry when things like that do happen," said Mr Owen.

"And it's a worry in those sorts of flats."

Any witnesses to the flat fire are asked to contact West CID at Bury St Edmunds Police Station on 101, quoting reference: 11621/21.

Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.