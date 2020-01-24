Sudbury GP expansion plan set for submission this summer

Plans for expanded GP provision in Sudbury are to be submitted this summer, according to Babergh District Council.

The council has been working with clinical commissioning groups to find a bigger site for the Hardwicke House Surgery in the town centre.

A report presented to Babergh's full council meeting on Tuesday said: "In March 2019 Babergh cabinet approved the sale of land in Sudbury for the development of a new health centre and public sector hub.

"It was hoped that conditional contracts would be exchanged by the end of the calendar year, however this has been delayed due to other partners.

"The conditional sale contract however is well progressed with solicitors and a new timetable has been submitted by the developer which looks for exchange of contracts by March 2020, submission of a planning application in August 2020 and subject to consent being granted a start on site in early 2021 with the building being completed in Spring of 2022."

A spokeswoman from the council added: "We are constantly looking at how to make the best use of our assets and resources to support the communities we serve.

"We know that existing medical practices in Sudbury would benefit by being able to expand into newer facilities in the heart of the town and identified in our Vision for Prosperity back in 2018 that an alternative site for Hardwicke House Surgery was required.

"Since then we have been exploring options about how to make this happen through the possible sale of council land.

"We hope to be in a position to announce further details later in the year."

A spokesman for NHS West Suffolk Clinical Commissioning Group, said: "We are at the very early stages of this project.

"The ambition is to achieve a new, more modern home for the town's Hardwicke House GP practice that will enable it to meet the growing demand for primary care services delivering services to the local community.

"A lot of work still needs to be done to achieve this ambition."

Other work from the Vision for Prosperity plans are also in the pipeline around Sudbury, including Belle Vue House proposals and the regeneration of the Hamilton Road Quarter.