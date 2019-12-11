E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Pedestrian, 65, taken to hospital after town centre crash

PUBLISHED: 09:37 11 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:04 11 December 2019

A car and a pedestrian have been involved in a collision in Sudbury. Picture: GOOGLE STREET MAPS

A car and a pedestrian have been involved in a collision in Sudbury. Picture: GOOGLE STREET MAPS

GOOGLE STREET MAPS

A central road in Sudbury has now cleared following a collision between a car and a pedestrian.

Suffolk Police attended the road traffic collision at the junction of Gregory Street and Gainsborough Street at around 9am.

A spokesman for the force confirmed that a car and a pedestrian were involved and a 65-year-old has been taken to hospital with injuries which are not believed to be serious.

In an earlier tweet, StEdmundsbury Police said: "Road currently blocked at Gregory street and Gainsborough Street in Sudbury due to a RTC. Please find alternative routes, thank you."

According to the AA route traffic map the collision is now easing in the area after drivers experienced delays of around 20 minutes.

Meanwhile, the A140 is set to be closed for most of the day following a serious collision involving a lorry and two cars.

Drivers are being urged to avoid the area.

Bird flu outbreak confirmed on Suffolk farm - 27,000 poultry to be culled

All 27,000 chickens on a farm in Suffolk will have to be culled after a bird flu outbreak was discovered Picture: THEGREENJ

Tearoom inspection found mouldy food 'unfit for human consumption'

Munnings Tearoom in Lavenham Picture: GOOGLE

Mouse droppings and filthy kitchen uncovered at Chinese takeaway

Mandarin Chinese takeaway in Sudbury Picture: GOOGLE

Orwell Bridge REOPENS following police incident

The Orwell Bridge is currently closed due to a police incident Picture: RYAN HEART

Family's tribute to 'wonderful' father as they honour his last wish

Matthew Clark was a keen sailor and a long time member of the Aldeburgh Yacht Club. Picture: FRED CLARK

