Pedestrian, 65, taken to hospital after town centre crash

A car and a pedestrian have been involved in a collision in Sudbury. Picture: GOOGLE STREET MAPS GOOGLE STREET MAPS

A central road in Sudbury has now cleared following a collision between a car and a pedestrian.

Suffolk Police attended the road traffic collision at the junction of Gregory Street and Gainsborough Street at around 9am.

A spokesman for the force confirmed that a car and a pedestrian were involved and a 65-year-old has been taken to hospital with injuries which are not believed to be serious.

In an earlier tweet, StEdmundsbury Police said: "Road currently blocked at Gregory street and Gainsborough Street in Sudbury due to a RTC. Please find alternative routes, thank you."

According to the AA route traffic map the collision is now easing in the area after drivers experienced delays of around 20 minutes.

Meanwhile, the A140 is set to be closed for most of the day following a serious collision involving a lorry and two cars.

Drivers are being urged to avoid the area.