E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Sixth form head boy says A-level results U-turn is ‘unfair’

PUBLISHED: 05:30 13 August 2020

A student from Ormiston Sudbury Academy has described the government's triple lock A-level results as

A student from Ormiston Sudbury Academy has described the government's triple lock A-level results as "unfair". Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A head boy has labelled plans to “triple lock” A-level results as “unfair” after rules were changed less than 48-hours before grades were due to be released.

A-level students across Suffolk will receive their results today and concerns over the way grades will be determined have left many frustrated.

On Tuesday the government introduced a “triple lock” system which allows pupils to appeal their results - which were predicted by their teachers and then moderated to reflect previous years.

Students will now be able to request the results of their most recent mock exams if they disagree with their grade or elect to “retake” exams in November.

However, students and union bosses have criticised the change of plans.

Bertie Barthropp, who was head boy at Ormiston Sudbury Academy during the 2020/19 academic year described the method as “unfair”.

The 17-year-old, said: “It’s stressful because we don’t really know how the system is grading us and because of what we have seen in Scotland, everyone’s feeling that there will be a similar outcome here.

“From what I have read on the government’s website, we are getting graded based on previous years which is unfair because at our school we have done better than others have before us.

“It feels like we are getting graded on other people’s work and other people’s effort.”

You may also want to watch:

Mr Barthropp, who is hoping to go to Bristol University to study engineering, added that allowing mock results would not be helpful to him and his friends, who had not completed full courses before taking their most recent set of practice exams.

“Everyone has the opinion that it’s not going to go well for all of us,” he added.

“A lot of people aren’t planning to go to university now. I think they will take the time to sort out their grades and applications before going next year.”

His mum Victoria, who also has a child receiving GCSE results next week, said that most waiting for their A-level results are feeling “helpless”.

She said: “I think they are almost feeling cheated.

“Their mock results isn’t going to be what they would have gotten in an exam because they hadn’t even finished the curriculum at that stage.

“Nobody ever knows what their results will be, but if you have taken an exam at least you have a feeling for what you might get.

“With mock exams, it is a bit like a team preparing to win golds at the Olympics, they aren’t going to get their best times until the event.

“I know it sounds a bit daft but that’s the same as with students - so their mock results are not going to be their best marks.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

First plans submitted for 99 new homes near Clacton

Plans for 99 new homes to the north of Clacton have been submitted to Tendring District Council Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘You could hear somebody crying’ – Debenhams makes 20 staff redundant via conference call

Debenhams, Arc shopping centre at Bury St Edmunds where it is alleged 20 staff have been made redundant. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn expecting child, reports say

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn at Portman Road Picture: INSTAGRAM/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

Suffolk cases fall in new coronavirus infection data as regional ‘R’ value drops

The latest weekly coronavirus infection rates show a fall in Suffolk, according to public health data. Woodbridge shoppers wear their masks in public, as it is now compulsory to wear a mask in shops Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Why was the Orwell Bridge lit up in red?

The Orwell Bridge was illuminated in red to highlight the challenges faced by the events industry. Picture: GREEN SPARK PRODUCTION LTD

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

First plans submitted for 99 new homes near Clacton

Plans for 99 new homes to the north of Clacton have been submitted to Tendring District Council Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘You could hear somebody crying’ – Debenhams makes 20 staff redundant via conference call

Debenhams, Arc shopping centre at Bury St Edmunds where it is alleged 20 staff have been made redundant. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn expecting child, reports say

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn at Portman Road Picture: INSTAGRAM/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

Suffolk cases fall in new coronavirus infection data as regional ‘R’ value drops

The latest weekly coronavirus infection rates show a fall in Suffolk, according to public health data. Woodbridge shoppers wear their masks in public, as it is now compulsory to wear a mask in shops Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Why was the Orwell Bridge lit up in red?

The Orwell Bridge was illuminated in red to highlight the challenges faced by the events industry. Picture: GREEN SPARK PRODUCTION LTD

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Chambers, Nolan, Norwood and more - The Town players with most to prove this season

L-R: James Norwood, Jon Nolan and Luke Chambers all have points to prove this season Picture: ARCHANT

Don’t bet your house on planning changes making it easier to buy a home!

Will changes to planning rules take away the voice of local residents on new developments like the new homes in Ravenswood? IPSWICH COUNCIL/HANDFORD HOMES

Sixth form head boy says A-level results U-turn is ‘unfair’

A student from Ormiston Sudbury Academy has described the government's triple lock A-level results as

Temperatures set to drop as thunderstorms arrive

Thunder and lower temperatures are on the way Picture: ALISON CONNORS/ CITIZENSIDE.COM

Hospitals set to receive over £5million to prepare for potential winter coronavirus spike

Hospitals across Suffolk and north Essex will be getting money from the government Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN