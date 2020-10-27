Nightime road closures on A134 to cause disruption for HGV deliveries

Suffolk Highways have advised of alternate routes during the Northern Road resurfacing works planned in Sudbury in November. Picture: GOOGLE/SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS Archant

Resurfacing works planned in Sudbury will cause nightime road closures and possible traffic delyas on a main route to a busy industrial estate.

The A134 Northern Road in Sudbury will be closed between November 23 and 26 between 7pm and 5am each night.

Suffolk Highways have suggested alternate routes to take - clockwise Newton Road via the A131 and A134 and anti-clockwise via the A134, A131 and Newton Road.

They have advised that access to businesses and properties will be restricted for the duration of the night-time road closures and have requested business deliveries to be reviewed and adjusted where possible around these works, as it will not be possible for HGVs to travel through the site.

For more information, contact Suffolk Highways on 0345 606 6171.