E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Nightime road closures on A134 to cause disruption for HGV deliveries

PUBLISHED: 16:55 27 October 2020 | UPDATED: 16:55 27 October 2020

Suffolk Highways have advised of alternate routes during the Northern Road resurfacing works planned in Sudbury in November. Picture: GOOGLE/SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS

Suffolk Highways have advised of alternate routes during the Northern Road resurfacing works planned in Sudbury in November. Picture: GOOGLE/SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS

Archant

Resurfacing works planned in Sudbury will cause nightime road closures and possible traffic delyas on a main route to a busy industrial estate.

The A134 Northern Road in Sudbury will be closed between November 23 and 26 between 7pm and 5am each night.

You may also want to watch:

Suffolk Highways have suggested alternate routes to take - clockwise Newton Road via the A131 and A134 and anti-clockwise via the A134, A131 and Newton Road.

They have advised that access to businesses and properties will be restricted for the duration of the night-time road closures and have requested business deliveries to be reviewed and adjusted where possible around these works, as it will not be possible for HGVs to travel through the site.

For more information, contact Suffolk Highways on 0345 606 6171.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

A140 to stay closed until evening after truck crash nearly 24 hours ago

The crane truck overturned yesterday on the A140 in Earl Stonham. Two people were inside but escaped without injury. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Matchday Live: Lambert’s Blues bid to get back to winning ways as Gillingham visit Town

Ipswich Town are in action against Gillingham at Portman Road tonight. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Nightime road closures on A134 to cause disruption for HGV deliveries

Suffolk Highways have advised of alternate routes during the Northern Road resurfacing works planned in Sudbury in November. Picture: GOOGLE/SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS

Part of A14 to close on weeknights for roadworks

The A14 between Bury St Edmunds and Ipswich will be closed on weeknights for resurfacing (file photo) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Watch: Empty plates left at Ipswich Town Hall in school meals protest

Willow, Jade and Lyra at the protest. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN