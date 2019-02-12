Nominations and sponsors sought for Sudbury awards

The winners in the first Sudbury Hive Volunteer of the Year award held in 2017. Archant

Voluntary groups in and around Sudbury are to be recognised with an awards ceremony.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Hive, a consortium of more than 60 voluntary and community sector groups in and around the town, is holding its bi-annual Volunteer of the Year awards at the Delphi Centre in Newton Road on April 6.

Hive community engagement work Karen Bleay said: “The event showcases the wealth of volunteering opportunities available, and the fantastic work that takes place in the Sudbury area.

“We are encouraging all voluntary sector organisations and the general public to nominate those who deserve special recognition for the work they do in the community.”

Each winner will be presented with a trophy and two runners up will receive a certificate.

Sponsors are being sought for nine of the 11 categories, at £50 per category.

The available categories are:

• Long service volunteer

• Older volunteer 65 plus

• Sports volunteer

• Arts and heritage volunteer

• Horticultural and environmental volunteer

• Community volunteer

• Charity volunteer

• Starting a voluntary organisation in the last five years

• Employer-supported vounteering business of the year

Two youth categories - young volunteer aged under 18 and young volunteer aged between 18 and 24 - have already been sponsored by Sudbury Rotary Club.

For more details go to the Hive website.