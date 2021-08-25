Cheers! Beer and gin festival to be staged by hockey club
- Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
A hockey club is to stage its first ever beer and gin festival - in what it is dubbing "Hocktoberfest".
Sudbury Hockey Club will host the event at its Quay Lane clubhouse on Saturday, September 25 and Sunday, September 26 in a large marquee, to replicate a Munich beer hall atmosphere.
It will feature local ales and German lagers and gins from around the country, with band The Good, The Bad, The Ugly…and Jim providing entertainment on Saturday.
Hockey club chairman Edd Burton said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming the community to Sudbury Hockey Club, for what promises to be a fantastic event to kick-off the hockey season.
"The club is embarking on a five-year fundraising campaign to support the upgrade of the pitch at Great Cornard Leisure Centre where we play our home games, and we expect Hocktoberfest to become an annual fixture.”
You may also want to watch:
The club was founded in 1905 and currently has four men's teams and three women's teams.
Tickets for the event can be purchased here.
Most Read
- 1 Warning as A&E sees record number of patients
- 2 Three positions Town could still look to strengthen before the transfer window closes
- 3 Clubs keen on Dobra move if Town sanction loan exit
- 4 'Generous' grandfather who made 'significant contribution' to Suffolk dies
- 5 Ipswich couple finally marry after wedding venue folds during pandemic
- 6 Scene cleared after three vehicles crash on A14
- 7 Reckless rail trespassers 'oblivious' to 25,000-volt wires
- 8 Mike Bacon: The Blues are so close to that perfect footballing storm
- 9 7 great things to do in Suffolk this bank holiday weekend
- 10 Everything to expect at Clacton's 150th anniversary air show