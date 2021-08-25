Cheers! Beer and gin festival to be staged by hockey club

Published: 6:40 PM August 25, 2021

'Hocktoberfest' will be the first ever beer and gin festival to be held at Sudbury Hockey Club - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A hockey club is to stage its first ever beer and gin festival - in what it is dubbing "Hocktoberfest".

Sudbury Hockey Club will host the event at its Quay Lane clubhouse on Saturday, September 25 and Sunday, September 26 in a large marquee, to replicate a Munich beer hall atmosphere.

It will feature local ales and German lagers and gins from around the country, with band The Good, The Bad, The Ugly…and Jim providing entertainment on Saturday.

Hockey club chairman Edd Burton said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming the community to Sudbury Hockey Club, for what promises to be a fantastic event to kick-off the hockey season.

"The club is embarking on a five-year fundraising campaign to support the upgrade of the pitch at Great Cornard Leisure Centre where we play our home games, and we expect Hocktoberfest to become an annual fixture.”

The club was founded in 1905 and currently has four men's teams and three women's teams.

Tickets for the event can be purchased here.