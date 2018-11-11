Remembrance 2018: Piper starts commemorations in Sudbury with Battle’s O’er

Piper Tricia Drawbridge with Sudbury mayor Sue Ayres Picture: ANDREW LONGHURST A.Longhurst

Remembrance events in Sudbury commenced at 6am when piper Tricia Drawbridge played Battle’s O’er outside St Peter’s against the backdrop of the striking poppy display.

Sudbury received national attention this year for its stunning cascade of more than 23,000 handcrafted poppies – which were hung from St Peter’s in the town.

This followed a nine-month town council campaign for people to get involved by knitting and crocheting the poppies to be attached to a cargo net at the church.

The parade is due to start from the north side of Market Hill at 2pm led by Colchester Pipes and Drums, marching to St Gregory’s Church for a service.

A marquee is positioned on The Croft to accommodate people not able to get into the church.

Following the church service, wreaths will be laid at the British and American memorials before the parade marched back to Market Hill.

After the salute, refreshments were served in the town hall.

In the evening, as part of the Battle’s Over national tribute, people will gather at 7pm to hear the Last Post and see the lighting of the beacon on The Croft.

To end the commemoration, church bells will sound in celebration of peace.