Homes and businesses near Sudbury without water after burst water main

Homes in Boxford near Sudbury have been left without water after a leak - Credit: Archant

Homes near Sudbury have been left without water after a burst water main was identified by Anglian Water.

Properties in Boxford, Polstead and Polstead Heath have been affected by the water leak.

Anglian Water engineers are currently working to fix the issue.

A statement on Anglian Waters website reads: "We are really sorry but some customers in Boxford and surrounding areas may have very low water pressure or no water all.

"We've identified a burst water main in your area that we're working hard to get fixed, so that we can get your supply back to normal as soon as possible.

"Again, we're really sorry we've inconvenienced you and thanks for your patience."

Supplies are expected to be restored by 7pm today.

Anglian Water has been approached for a comment.