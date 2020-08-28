E-edition Read the EADT online edition
‘Human remains’ discovered in bags in river

PUBLISHED: 06:28 28 August 2020 | UPDATED: 06:53 28 August 2020

Police have set up a cordon after a bag of bones were discovered in Sudbury Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police have set up a cordon after a bag of bones were discovered in Sudbury Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Bags of what are believed to be human bones have been discovered in a river in Sudbury, police have confirmed.

Suffolk police were called shortly after 4.35pm on Thursday, August 27 to the river near Meadow Gates and Croft Bridge after the discovery of bags containing bones.

Police believe the bones are human remains.

A cordon remains in place while an investigation is conducted by officers.

Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity close to the river, where a submerged shopping trolley and the bags containing the remains were discovered nearby.

Anyone with any information or who has any knowledge of the incident is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting reference 37/49998/20.

• More follows soon on this breaking story.

