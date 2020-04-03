E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Hypnotist goes online to beat coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 15:09 03 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:09 03 April 2020

Hyponotist Benjamin Ryan says business is booming as he now treats clients online because of the coronavirus crisis. Picture: BENJAMIN RYAN

Hyponotist Benjamin Ryan says business is booming as he now treats clients online because of the coronavirus crisis. Picture: BENJAMIN RYAN

Benjamin Ryan

A hypnotist from Sudbury is using modern technology to beat the coronavirus and put his clients under.

Benjamin Ryan runs Sudbury Hypnosis, which is now treating clients online. Picture BENJAMIN RYANBenjamin Ryan runs Sudbury Hypnosis, which is now treating clients online. Picture BENJAMIN RYAN

Benjamin Ryan is now carrying out sessions via the internet, a move he says is proving successful he is now considering doing it permanently.

Benjamin runs Sudbury Hypnosis, treating clients for issues ranging from quitting smoking to anxiety and phobias.

But since the coronavirus crisis started he has started offering consultations via Skype and Zoom.

He said: “I’ve done it before but it’s only really been the occasional client, but I’ve done more Skype sessions in the last month or so than I’ve ever done before and I’m actually quite enjoying it. It’s actually an enjoyable way of working.

“But since all this started to kick off in China and Italy I’ve encouraged clients to start moving on to Skype and Zoom and told them sessions would now be online, and I’m pleased to say most said ‘not a problem’.

“Some are a bit scared of the technology and some are sceptical it can work from a video screen, but on the whole people are quite interested. Most of them have said ‘let’s give it a go’ and the results have been good.”

You may also want to watch:

Benjamin has been a hypnotherapist for nearly 10 years, having previously run an online business, and said treating clients online had some advantages over meeting them face-to-face.

MORE: Coronavirus latest in Suffolk

“I encourage clients to wear headphones so they can hear me and it stops all sorts of audio issues,” he said.

“That sort of enclosed environment, where you are focussed on a small area looking at the screen and having headphones on, shuts out a lot of extraneous noise and puts you in a very focussed state, which is what you want for hypnosis,

And clients need not worry about being left in a permanent trance should Benjamin disappear or the wi-fi signal disappear.

“You cannot get stuck in a trance,” he said.

“If a hypnotist were to put you into a hypnotic trance then just leave the building you would either drift off to sleep and wake up naturally, or after a short period you would start to become aware the hypnotist isn’t there. You would start to question that, you would open your eyes and that would be the end of the process. There is no getting stuck.”

For more details go to the Sudbury Hypnosis website.

For more about coronavirus in Suffolk sign up to our Facebook page and our newsletter.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Housing estate plans refused in bid to protect ‘important’ countryside view

Plans for a 34 home estate in Elmsett have been rejected over concerns an 'important' country side view would be ruined. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police hero and Stars of Suffolk winner dies at Ipswich Hospital after contracting coronavirus

John Hood pictured in 2016 when, as a PCSO, he rescued four teenage girls from the sea at Felixstowe. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Knife-wielding thieves threaten staff at two convenience stores

Police were called to the Londis store in Leiston on Sunday night Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Body found in seaside town

Emergency services were spotted at the scene in Victoria Road, Aldeburgh, where a man's body was found on April 1 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

End of the line for traditional trains on Greater Anglia routes

The last traditional Intercity train has now finished on Greater Anglia. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Most Read

Housing estate plans refused in bid to protect ‘important’ countryside view

Plans for a 34 home estate in Elmsett have been rejected over concerns an 'important' country side view would be ruined. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police hero and Stars of Suffolk winner dies at Ipswich Hospital after contracting coronavirus

John Hood pictured in 2016 when, as a PCSO, he rescued four teenage girls from the sea at Felixstowe. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Knife-wielding thieves threaten staff at two convenience stores

Police were called to the Londis store in Leiston on Sunday night Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Body found in seaside town

Emergency services were spotted at the scene in Victoria Road, Aldeburgh, where a man's body was found on April 1 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

End of the line for traditional trains on Greater Anglia routes

The last traditional Intercity train has now finished on Greater Anglia. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

14 coronavirus deaths at Ipswich Hospital were not reported due to ‘admin error’

Ipswich Hospital has confirmed 14 coronavirus deaths - inset, a paramedic wearing protective equipment Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN/PA WIRE

More than 650 people die from coronavirus in one day, national figures confirm

A record number of coronavirus deaths has been recorded in one day in the UK, the government has confirmed Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Factory staff have redundancies brought forward over coronavirus

Delphi Diesel Systems in Sudbury Picture: ARCHANT

Imitation machine gun and flick knives seized after beach incident

The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team recovered this machine gun in Lowestoft. Picture: NSRAPT

Tributes to Nick Ridley – Suffolk hospice founder and community leader

Former Babergh council leader and hospice founder Nick Ridley. Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24