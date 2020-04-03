Hypnotist goes online to beat coronavirus

Hyponotist Benjamin Ryan says business is booming as he now treats clients online because of the coronavirus crisis.

A hypnotist from Sudbury is using modern technology to beat the coronavirus and put his clients under.

Benjamin Ryan runs Sudbury Hypnosis, which is now treating clients online.

Benjamin Ryan is now carrying out sessions via the internet, a move he says is proving successful he is now considering doing it permanently.

Benjamin runs Sudbury Hypnosis, treating clients for issues ranging from quitting smoking to anxiety and phobias.

But since the coronavirus crisis started he has started offering consultations via Skype and Zoom.

He said: “I’ve done it before but it’s only really been the occasional client, but I’ve done more Skype sessions in the last month or so than I’ve ever done before and I’m actually quite enjoying it. It’s actually an enjoyable way of working.

“But since all this started to kick off in China and Italy I’ve encouraged clients to start moving on to Skype and Zoom and told them sessions would now be online, and I’m pleased to say most said ‘not a problem’.

“Some are a bit scared of the technology and some are sceptical it can work from a video screen, but on the whole people are quite interested. Most of them have said ‘let’s give it a go’ and the results have been good.”

Benjamin has been a hypnotherapist for nearly 10 years, having previously run an online business, and said treating clients online had some advantages over meeting them face-to-face.

“I encourage clients to wear headphones so they can hear me and it stops all sorts of audio issues,” he said.

“That sort of enclosed environment, where you are focussed on a small area looking at the screen and having headphones on, shuts out a lot of extraneous noise and puts you in a very focussed state, which is what you want for hypnosis,

And clients need not worry about being left in a permanent trance should Benjamin disappear or the wi-fi signal disappear.

“You cannot get stuck in a trance,” he said.

“If a hypnotist were to put you into a hypnotic trance then just leave the building you would either drift off to sleep and wake up naturally, or after a short period you would start to become aware the hypnotist isn’t there. You would start to question that, you would open your eyes and that would be the end of the process. There is no getting stuck.”

