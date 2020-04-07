Cash reward for anyone with information on nasty attack in nightclub

The attack took place inside Infinity nightclub, in Sudbury

A reward of £3,000 has been offered for information leading to the conviction of whoever was responsible for a ‘nasty’ attack at a Suffolk nightclub.

An image of a man who may be able to help with the investigation has been re-released as part of the appeal Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY An image of a man who may be able to help with the investigation has been re-released as part of the appeal Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Crimestoppers is offering the reward for information after a man was violently attacked inside Infinity Nightclub, on East Street, in Sudbury, last summer.

The victim, who was 32 years old at the time of the attack, went to use the toilet at about 3am on Sunday, July 14.

While inside a cubicle, he was violently punched from behind multiple times. He received about 30 punches to his face and head, resulting in a cut to his head, a fractured eye socket and a gash to his lower lip.

The victim needed hospital treatment for injuries requiring internal and external stitches.

An image of a man who may be able to help with the investigation has been re-released as part of the appeal. The image was originally published by Suffolk police last October.

Phil Breckon, Crimestoppers Eastern Regional Manager, said: “This is a particularly nasty attack and we are appealing to anybody with any information about it to do the right thing and to tell our charity what you know 100% anonymously.

“What you tell us can make all of the difference in keeping other people safe from harm and in getting justice.

“Crimestoppers has been taking crime information for over 32 years, since our charity began. We have always kept our promise of anonymity to the millions of people who have trusted us. Every day over a thousand people contact us.

“You can speak to us anonymously by calling our UK Contact Centre, which is open 24/7, on 0800 555 111, or you can use our simple and secure anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

“No matter how small you think the information you have may be, please contact us.”

A reward of up to £3,000 has been offered for information the charity exclusively receives and leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the assault.

If you can help identify the man in the image, contact Crimestoppers anonymously at crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling freephone 0800 555 111.

Since Crimestoppers began in 1988, it has received over 2.1 million actionable calls, resulting in more than 149,000 arrests.