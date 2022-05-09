News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Television presenter spotted filming on Sudbury water meadows

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 8:19 AM May 9, 2022
Julia Bradbury was spotted filming in Sudbury last week

Julia Bradbury was spotted filming in Sudbury last week - Credit: Archant

Television presenter Julia Bradbury was spotted filming on the Sudbury water meadows. 

The former Countryfile and Watchdog presenter was seen with a film crew near the Mill Hotel on Friday, May 6.

The 51-year-old documentary maker was also spotted enjoying some time on the balcony of the hotel. 

The film crew were spotted by the Mill Hotel in the town

The film crew were spotted by the Mill Hotel in the town - Credit: Archant

Bradbury, revealed she had been diagnosed with breast cancer in October last year and later released a documentary called Julia Bradbury: Breast Cancer and Me, which aired last month. 

The mum of three from Dublin is also known for hosting the ITV programme Britain's Best Walks.

Film crews were also seen recording the wildlife on the water meadows including the cows and swans. 

Television crews have also been in Great Cornard, near Sudbury recently as filming for the ITV programme Love Your Garden with Alan Titchmarsh took place. 


Suffolk Live News
Sudbury News

