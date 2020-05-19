E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Sudbury KFC drive-thru reopens

PUBLISHED: 16:30 19 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:30 19 May 2020

KFC Sudbury has reopened with new limited hours during the coronavirus pandemic Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

KFC Sudbury has reopened with new limited hours during the coronavirus pandemic Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

KFC has reopened its Sudbury restaurant for drive-thru customers for the first time in more than eight weeks.

The restaurant, in Northern Road, has partially reopened to customers after a small number of restaurants across the UK started opening their drive-thru services earlier in May.

You may also want to watch:

Posting on Facebook Visit Sudbury said: “We’re pleased to welcome KFC (drive-thru only) back today, which will be operating on reduced hours, 12pm-9pm, and with a reduced menu.

“Please respect the measures in place by management and avoid queuing on the highway.”

KFC are slowly reopening restaurants across the country since being forced to close just before a full lockdown of the UK was announced on March 23.

The Cardinal Park restaurant in Ipswich was one of the first 11 KFC branches to reopen for deliveries during the coronavirus pandemic and has now expanded to a drive-thru service.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Sign up to our food and drink newsletter delivered straight to your inbox

Most Read

‘We don’t want kids to be traumatised’ - schools and nurseries on preparing for more children in June

Schools and nurseries are trying to come up with plans for opening up to more children from June 1 Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Return to work after furlough won’t be simple, expert warns

Vicky Webber of Lovewell Blake Picture: PAUL HARRISON PHOTOGRAPHY

Retail chain adopts ‘zero tolerance’ approach as staff spat at and abused

Central England Co-op has rising numbers of staff targeted by customers spitting and coughing at them in recent weeks Picture: ALEX CANTRILL-JONES

Dad builds ‘epic’ DIY hot tub in lockdown

Father-of-two, Matthew Pryce-Hall has built a hot tub in his Great Cornard garden using an IBC water tank. Picture: MATTHEW PRYCE-HALL

Pair freed after car lands upside down in field quarter mile from road

A farmer assisted police by lifting the damaged car to the nearby road using machinery. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Most Read

‘We don’t want kids to be traumatised’ - schools and nurseries on preparing for more children in June

Schools and nurseries are trying to come up with plans for opening up to more children from June 1 Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Return to work after furlough won’t be simple, expert warns

Vicky Webber of Lovewell Blake Picture: PAUL HARRISON PHOTOGRAPHY

Retail chain adopts ‘zero tolerance’ approach as staff spat at and abused

Central England Co-op has rising numbers of staff targeted by customers spitting and coughing at them in recent weeks Picture: ALEX CANTRILL-JONES

Dad builds ‘epic’ DIY hot tub in lockdown

Father-of-two, Matthew Pryce-Hall has built a hot tub in his Great Cornard garden using an IBC water tank. Picture: MATTHEW PRYCE-HALL

Pair freed after car lands upside down in field quarter mile from road

A farmer assisted police by lifting the damaged car to the nearby road using machinery. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Face masks, elbow bumps and disinfected balls - what Bundesliga return told us about how football will look going forward

Fortuna Dusseldorf boss Uwe Rosler wearing a face mask ahead of his side's return to action in the Bundesliga Picture: AP

Sudbury KFC drive-thru reopens

KFC Sudbury has reopened with new limited hours during the coronavirus pandemic Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

EU migration has put pressure on public services, says Ipswich MP Tom Hunt

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt spoke during the immigration debate. Picture: HOUSE OF COMMONS

Two men jailed for 32 years after attempting to rob security staff at Tesco with gun

L-R Karl Lawrence and Thomas Knight Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Two new coronavirus related deaths reported in Suffolk and north Essex

One of the new deaths has been reported at Ipswich Hospital Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24