Sudbury KFC drive-thru reopens

KFC Sudbury has reopened with new limited hours during the coronavirus pandemic Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

KFC has reopened its Sudbury restaurant for drive-thru customers for the first time in more than eight weeks.

The restaurant, in Northern Road, has partially reopened to customers after a small number of restaurants across the UK started opening their drive-thru services earlier in May.

Posting on Facebook Visit Sudbury said: “We’re pleased to welcome KFC (drive-thru only) back today, which will be operating on reduced hours, 12pm-9pm, and with a reduced menu.

“Please respect the measures in place by management and avoid queuing on the highway.”

KFC are slowly reopening restaurants across the country since being forced to close just before a full lockdown of the UK was announced on March 23.

The Cardinal Park restaurant in Ipswich was one of the first 11 KFC branches to reopen for deliveries during the coronavirus pandemic and has now expanded to a drive-thru service.