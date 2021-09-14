Sudbury leisure centre forced to close after leak in roof

Published: 1:07 PM September 14, 2021 Updated: 1:10 PM September 14, 2021

Kingfisher Leisure Centre has been forced to close due to a leak in the roof of the building - Credit: Archant

The Kingfisher Leisure Centre in Sudbury has had to close due to a leak in the roof which is causing problems in the reception area.

Engineers are on the way to the leisure centre, which is owned by Abbeycroft Leisure, to resolve the issue, with staff saying they hope to have the centre back open this afternoon.

This comes after a yellow weather warning for heavy rain was issued for the area today.

Management at the leisure centre announced the news in a statement on their Facebook page, which reads: "Please be advised that we have had to close Kingfisher Leisure Centre.

"We have an engineer on the way, and we are working as hard as possible to rectify the problem.

"We hope to re-open by later this afternoon, in time for the after-schools swimming lessons, but we will keep all customers informed via social media and email.

"Apologies for the inconvenience."