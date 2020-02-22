E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Leisure centre gets new gym and extension in £2.4million makeover

PUBLISHED: 05:30 23 February 2020

The new exercise room is already off to a running start and in use by the community. Picture: ABBEYCROFT LEISURE CENTRE/IVY ROSE MARKETING

The new exercise room is already off to a running start and in use by the community. Picture: ABBEYCROFT LEISURE CENTRE/IVY ROSE MARKETING

Archant

Kingfisher Leisure Centre is currently undergoing a major refurbishment and the first phase of the £2.4 million renovation is now finished.

Gym goers making use of the new facilities at Kingfisher Leisure Centre in Sudbury. Picture: ABBEYCROFT LEISURE CENTRE/IVY ROSE MARKETINGGym goers making use of the new facilities at Kingfisher Leisure Centre in Sudbury. Picture: ABBEYCROFT LEISURE CENTRE/IVY ROSE MARKETING

The new exercise studio and changing room at the leisure centre in Sudbury is complete with the space available to rent by community groups.

Babergh District Council (BDC) are funding the project which included £100,000 provided through Community Infrastructure Levy grants - a charge which can be levied by local authorities on new development in their area.

Improvements to be made in phase two of the overhaul include an extended and renovated first floor gym, revamped wet changing facilities for the pool and upgraded toilets.

Tracey Loynds, development director for Abbeycroft Leisure who manage the leisure centre on behalf of BDC, said: "We want our local community to benefit from this exciting project in lots of different ways, and the phase one completion sees the new group exercise studio and health and fitness changing room open to the public.

"We do appreciate the patience of our customers whilst we are improving the facility and hope that you are as excited as we are to see the new facilities completed later this year.

"In the meantime though, we would like to remind our users that swimming is available as usual and the timetable can be found on our website.

Abbeycroft Leisure are a not-for-profit enterprise who re-invest any financial surplus back in to local services, working for the entire community and providing quality facilities and opportunities helping people to lead a healthier and active lifestyle.

Cllr Derek Davis, cabinet member for communities at Babergh District Council, said: "It's great to see the first phase finished at the Kingfisher Leisure Centre to provide the community of Sudbury with some much-needed and modernised leisure facilities. We want to ensure our residents are able to remain happy, healthy and active and I can't wait to see the completed works which form a positive step towards us investing in and improving our leisure facilities across the district."

All works are expected to be completed by the end of spring this year and the leisure centre will remain open throughout with the phased approach designed to cause minimum disruption to members.

