Kitchen blaze breaks out in home

The fire broke out in a kitchen in a house in North Street, Sudbury. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Firefighters have been called to a house fire which is believed to have started in the kitchen.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were called at 11.44am to reports that a fire had started in a kitchen in Sudbury.

The residential property in North Street was initially attended by three engines, one from Long Melford and two from Sudbury.

One engine currently remains at the scene to deal with the incident but the service believe the fire is contained to the kitchen hob for now.

Neither police or ambulance services were required and there are no reported injuries.