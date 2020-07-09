Man arrested minutes after being seen ‘waving a knife around’ in the street

Police were called to Sudbury yesterday evening after reports that a man had been seen ‘waving a knife around’ in the street.

Officers were called to Cavendish Way at 5.25pm on Wednesday, July 8, and were immediately dispatched to the area, arriving with minutes.

Witnesses reported seeing the suspect run off into a block of flats nearby, and the building was searched.

A 36-year-old man from Sudbury was found inside and arrested on suspicion of possession of a knife in a public place at 5.33pm.

The man was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre and he remains there for questioning.

A knife was located and seized after officers searched the area outside the building.