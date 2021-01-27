News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Babergh moves its customer centre into Sudbury library from April this year

Published: 5:30 AM January 27, 2021   
Babergh's customer service centre in Sudbury is moving to the town's library. - Credit: Phil Morley

Babergh council's customer access point in Sudbury is moving to the town's library in April.

Council staff will be available for face-to-face visits, two days a week. Library staff will offer support throughout the week, helping customers with urgent council enquiries.

Staff will also help customers who wish to develop their digital skills – putting council information and services at their fingertips 24/7 – while also connecting them with other library services and groups. 

Lee Parker, Babergh council’s cabinet member for customers said: “While many residents now expect 24/7 access to council information and services, we are determined that no one will be left behind – and we remain committed to helping those who need face to face contact.

“This new service, co-designed with Suffolk Libraries, provides us with an opportunity to re-shape our services in line with our customers changing lifestyles, but also ensure we are still there in person for those who need us.”


