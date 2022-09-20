Police concerned for welfare of missing 15-year-old girl

Lily has been reported missing from Sudbury - Credit: Suffolk police

Police are concerned for the welfare of a missing 15-year-old girl from Sudbury.

Lily was last seen at Sudbury railway station at 9.30am on Tuesday, Suffolk police said.

She is described as white, 5ft 4ins tall, of average build and with shoulder length black hair, likely to be worn up.

Lily is potentially wearing a school uniform and carrying a white handbag.

Police have said she could be travelling to the Stratford area of London or Birmingham and are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to contact Suffolk police on 101.