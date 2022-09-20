News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Police concerned for welfare of missing 15-year-old girl

Matthew Earth

Published: 3:03 PM September 20, 2022
Lily, 15, has gone missing from her home in Sudbury and could be in east London or Birmingham

Police are concerned for the welfare of a missing 15-year-old girl from Sudbury.

Lily was last seen at Sudbury railway station at 9.30am on Tuesday, Suffolk police said.

She is described as white, 5ft 4ins tall, of average build and with shoulder length black hair, likely to be worn up.

Lily is potentially wearing a school uniform and carrying a white handbag.

Police have said she could be travelling to the Stratford area of London or Birmingham and are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to contact Suffolk police on 101.

