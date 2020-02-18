E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Sight loss society moves meetings to new venue

PUBLISHED: 11:11 18 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:11 18 February 2020

The Sudbury Macular Society Support Group helps people suffering with sight loss. Picture: SUDBURY MACULAR SOCIETY SUPPORT GROUP

A support group for people suffering from sight loss is moving to new premises for its monthly meetings from Thursday February 27.

Relatives and friends are also welcome at the new venue at The Christopher Centre in Sudbury. Picture: SUDBURY MACULAR SOCIETY SUPPORT GROUPRelatives and friends are also welcome at the new venue at The Christopher Centre in Sudbury. Picture: SUDBURY MACULAR SOCIETY SUPPORT GROUP

The Sudbury Macular Society Support Group will meet every last Thursday each month between 1.30p and 3.30pm at The Christopher Centre, 10 Gainsborough Street.

The new venue will be used from February 27.

Annemarie Taylor, regional manager, said: "This group is here for anybody affected by macular disease and we want to encourage people to come along.

"Friends and family are also very welcome. It's good to be able to learn from each other's experiences and get tips. The peer support can be so helpful.

"Our groups can really help people increase in confidence and become more independent. The group invites guest speakers on a variety of subjects. The meetings are also social occasions where we can chat over a cup of tea."

Contact Ms Taylor on 07787 248 815 or annemarie.taylor@macularsociety.org

