Police concerned for welfare of missing Suffolk man

Andrew Nicol, from Sudbury, is reported as missing - Credit: North East Police Division

A man from Suffolk has been reported missing and was last seen in Scotland.

Andrew Nicol, from the Sudbury area, was last seen at 9.30am on Wednesday, September 28 in the Rothes area of Moray.

Andrew is described as 5ft 2ins tall, with short brown hair.

He was last seen wearing grey jogging trousers, a white baseball cap and grey sports jacket.

Anyone who may have seen Andrew since this time, or who has any information which could be relevant, is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number PS-20220928-2909.