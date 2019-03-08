Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Sudbury man donates his long locks to charity - having grown his hair for nine years

PUBLISHED: 21:05 14 April 2019 | UPDATED: 21:05 14 April 2019

Antony Voller, from Sudbury, had been growing his hair for the last nine years Pictures: ANDY STILES AND DANIELLE VOLLER

Antony Voller, from Sudbury, had been growing his hair for the last nine years Pictures: ANDY STILES AND DANIELLE VOLLER

Archant

A man from Sudbury has braved the shave for charity - after growing his long locks for nine years.

Antony Voller, from Sudbury, has donated his long locks to the Little Princess Trust Pictures: ANDY STILES AND DANIELLE VOLLERAntony Voller, from Sudbury, has donated his long locks to the Little Princess Trust Pictures: ANDY STILES AND DANIELLE VOLLER

Antony Voller, 37, is donating his hair to the Little Princess Trust, a charity which creates wigs with real hair for children who have lost theirs while being treated for cancer.

Mr Voller said becoming a father last year brought home what families go through when their child is diagnosed.

He said he was glad his hair could make a huge difference to the life of a sick child.

“It was probably about 30ins long when it was cut, I have been growing it for nine years,” he said.

Antony Volle with staff at Shear Genius in Sudbury, who cut his hair for free Pictures: ANDY STILES AND DANIELLE VOLLERAntony Volle with staff at Shear Genius in Sudbury, who cut his hair for free Pictures: ANDY STILES AND DANIELLE VOLLER

“After Red Nose Day and donating your money you feel you could do more so thought I could cut my hair for charity. “Then I heard of the Little Princess Trust and thought it would be fantastic raising money for the charity, plus my hair would be used as well. “I have become a father myself just last year, my boy Elijah turned one last week. “When you become a parent yourself, you can’t help buy feel for the parents and for the child going through cancer treatment.”

The team at Shear Genius hairdressers in Sudbury offered to cut his hair for free.

Mr Voller said he was so busy fundraising he didn’t have time to think about losing his long hair.

“It’s just been non-stop trying to raise the money so I hadn’t had a chance to really think about it,” he said.

Antony has raised almost £1,500 for the charity - and would like to raise even more Pictures: ANDY STILES AND DANIELLE VOLLERAntony has raised almost £1,500 for the charity - and would like to raise even more Pictures: ANDY STILES AND DANIELLE VOLLER

“It wasn’t until the actual day of the cut that it suddenly dawned on me. “I have had a lot of support from my work mates, a few of them turned up to support me while I was having it cut. “The reality hits you as soon as they tie it in bundles, you think ‘oh my, I do have a lot of hair - and it’s going to all go now’.

As soon as they started cutting my hair off I could feel my head getting colder.

“When I stood up after having my hair cut the room seemed all wibbly-wobbly - you feel a bit light headed.”

“After I had my hair cut the guys at Shear Genius gave me some product to keep my hair in shape - “what’s product I said”.

Mr Voller has raised £1,434 of his £1,500 target so far and would like to raise even more for the charity.

For more information and to donate to Mr Voller’s fundraising campaign see here.

Most Read

Body found and Orwell Bridge severely delayed after accident

The scene on the Orwell Bridge and A14 as police investigate the discovery of a mans body at the foot of the bridge Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERA UK

Debenhams likely to go into administration by end of the week

Debenhams on Westgate Street, Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘A football club declines from the top... they will be looking to League Two’ – Simon Jordan slams Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans on talkSPORT

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan voiced strong criticism of Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans on talkSPORT earlier. Photo: PA

‘Most expensive coffee I’ve ever had’ - friends given £100 parking fines after Costa Coffee trip

Jennie Cassidy received a £100 parking fine after parking at Costa in Martlesham Pictuer: ADAM HOWLETT

Boxford driver to be sentenced for causing teenager’s death

Izzy Cottrell, who died after a crash on the A1071 at Hadleigh Picture: FAMILY PHOTO

Most Read

Body found and Orwell Bridge severely delayed after accident

The scene on the Orwell Bridge and A14 as police investigate the discovery of a mans body at the foot of the bridge Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERA UK

Debenhams likely to go into administration by end of the week

Debenhams on Westgate Street, Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘A football club declines from the top... they will be looking to League Two’ – Simon Jordan slams Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans on talkSPORT

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan voiced strong criticism of Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans on talkSPORT earlier. Photo: PA

‘Most expensive coffee I’ve ever had’ - friends given £100 parking fines after Costa Coffee trip

Jennie Cassidy received a £100 parking fine after parking at Costa in Martlesham Pictuer: ADAM HOWLETT

Boxford driver to be sentenced for causing teenager’s death

Izzy Cottrell, who died after a crash on the A1071 at Hadleigh Picture: FAMILY PHOTO

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Shopkeeper attacked with knife in Haverhill

The attack happened at Stars and Jars in Haverhill Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Sudbury man donates his long locks to charity - having grown his hair for nine years

Antony Voller, from Sudbury, had been growing his hair for the last nine years Pictures: ANDY STILES AND DANIELLE VOLLER

Smoke alarm warning following kitchen fire in Braintree

Firefighters were called to a kitchen fire in Achilles Way, Braintree PIcture: GOOGLEMAPS

Ipswich athlete Davies sets PB on her way to hat-trick of Brighton Marathon titles

Helen Davies at the 20-mile mark, on her way to victory at the Brighton Marathon in a personal best time. Picture: BRIGHTON MARATHON TWITTER

Helping others ‘keeps us going’: Meet the good samaritans on inspiring cancer fundraising marathon

Pam Lugg and Carol Sephton are embarking on a series of fundraisers for Cancer Research UK. Picture: COURTESY OF PAM LUGG
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists