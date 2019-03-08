Sudbury man donates his long locks to charity - having grown his hair for nine years
PUBLISHED: 21:05 14 April 2019 | UPDATED: 21:05 14 April 2019
Archant
A man from Sudbury has braved the shave for charity - after growing his long locks for nine years.
Antony Voller, 37, is donating his hair to the Little Princess Trust, a charity which creates wigs with real hair for children who have lost theirs while being treated for cancer.
Mr Voller said becoming a father last year brought home what families go through when their child is diagnosed.
He said he was glad his hair could make a huge difference to the life of a sick child.
“It was probably about 30ins long when it was cut, I have been growing it for nine years,” he said.
“After Red Nose Day and donating your money you feel you could do more so thought I could cut my hair for charity. “Then I heard of the Little Princess Trust and thought it would be fantastic raising money for the charity, plus my hair would be used as well. “I have become a father myself just last year, my boy Elijah turned one last week. “When you become a parent yourself, you can’t help buy feel for the parents and for the child going through cancer treatment.”
The team at Shear Genius hairdressers in Sudbury offered to cut his hair for free.
Mr Voller said he was so busy fundraising he didn’t have time to think about losing his long hair.
“It’s just been non-stop trying to raise the money so I hadn’t had a chance to really think about it,” he said.
“It wasn’t until the actual day of the cut that it suddenly dawned on me. “I have had a lot of support from my work mates, a few of them turned up to support me while I was having it cut. “The reality hits you as soon as they tie it in bundles, you think ‘oh my, I do have a lot of hair - and it’s going to all go now’.
As soon as they started cutting my hair off I could feel my head getting colder.
“When I stood up after having my hair cut the room seemed all wibbly-wobbly - you feel a bit light headed.”
“After I had my hair cut the guys at Shear Genius gave me some product to keep my hair in shape - “what’s product I said”.
Mr Voller has raised £1,434 of his £1,500 target so far and would like to raise even more for the charity.
For more information and to donate to Mr Voller’s fundraising campaign see here.