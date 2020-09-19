Sudbury drug dealer threw package away when police tried to arrest him
PUBLISHED: 11:25 19 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:25 19 September 2020
A Sudbury drug dealer who threw away a package containing drugs when police tried to arrest him has been given a suspended prison sentence.
The package was caught by another man and was later found by police in guttering of a nearby building after a tip off from a member of the public, Ipswich Crown Court heard.
You may also want to watch:
David Green, 37, of Gregory’s Court, Sudbury, admitted possessing amphetamine with intent to supply and possessing six wraps of amphetamine and possessing a small amount of cannabis.
He was given a 12 month prison sentence suspended for two years, a drug rehabilitation requirement and a 30 day rehabilitation activity requirement.
Sentencing Green, Judge Emma Peters said he was letting drugs ruin his life and that she was giving him a chance to turn his life round.
The court heard that the package found in the guttering contained 41g of amphetamine worth £400 which had been divided into street deals.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.