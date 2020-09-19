Sudbury drug dealer threw package away when police tried to arrest him

A Sudbury drug dealer who threw away a package containing drugs when police tried to arrest him has been given a suspended prison sentence.

The package was caught by another man and was later found by police in guttering of a nearby building after a tip off from a member of the public, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

David Green, 37, of Gregory’s Court, Sudbury, admitted possessing amphetamine with intent to supply and possessing six wraps of amphetamine and possessing a small amount of cannabis.

He was given a 12 month prison sentence suspended for two years, a drug rehabilitation requirement and a 30 day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Sentencing Green, Judge Emma Peters said he was letting drugs ruin his life and that she was giving him a chance to turn his life round.

The court heard that the package found in the guttering contained 41g of amphetamine worth £400 which had been divided into street deals.