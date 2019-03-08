'No third parties involved' in mystery of badly injured man found in Sudbury

The Sudbury Community Hub, in Northern Road near where the man was found with serious injuries lying in the road Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

Detectives investigating the discovery of a man found badly injured in Sudbury do not believe anyone else was involved in the incident.

A man in his 30s was found seriously injured after being found lying unconscious near Sudbury Community Hub on Chilton Industrial Estate, in Northern Road, at 6.10am on Wednesday, May 15.

He was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge, where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

He is white, medium build, with very short receding dark hair, and a full dark beard.

He was wearing a white t-shirt, black skinny jeans and black Adidas trainers.

On Friday, May 17 detectives confirmed that no third parties are being sought in connection with the incident.