New club in Sudbury aims to bring people together through love of whiskey

13 April, 2019 - 19:00
The Sudbury Whiskey Club launch will take place at the Mill Hotel Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Whiskey enthusiasts are being encouraged to join a new club in Sudbury which is aiming to bring people in the town together through their love of the drink.

Benjamin Chappell has launched the Sudbury Whiskey Club Picture: BENJAMIN CHAPPELL

The new Sudbury Whiskey Club called the Golden Knights has been launched by Benjamin Chappell, 28, who wants to connect people in the town from all walks of life.

The club, which has established its base at the Mill Hotel in Sudbury, will also support three different categories, The Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM), The Sick Children’s Trust and The Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB).

Mr Chappell, who lives in Little Henny, near Sudbury, said the club is open to whiskey newbies or connoisseurs.

“I set up this club to connect people from all walks of life – barbers, tailors, business people, watch makers, and many other professions,” he said.

“As a club we believe, if more people could sit around a table, discuss life problems, help each other out, be there, be equal and not judge maybe there wouldn’t be so much depression.

“​I personally feel very strongly about this. I want people to not only feel good about themselves but to appreciate life.

“My vision for this club is for people not only to gain knowledge and enjoy beautiful whisky together but also to have a laugh and talk to others.”

Mr Chappell, who is a furniture maker, also has a personal reason for teaming up with the Sick Children’s Trust.

“I have a terminally ill niece who is 6-years-old and has mitochondrial disease. This charity has been so amazing to my niece and my family,” he said.

“Sometimes life is horrible and bad things happen but everybody needs somewhere to go, just to take a break from it all, feel good and talk to others who may have or are experiencing hard times.”

Mr Chappell also thanked businesses and people in the town for their support with the club.

“I have had great support from The Mill Hotel and local barbers, shops and the people of Sudbury,” he said.

“We are looking forward to meeting you all.”

A launch event for the Sudbury Whiskey Club will take place at the Mill Hotel on Friday, April 26 starting at 6.30pm.

People can enjoy three fine whiskey tastings and a selection of cheeses for £20.

For more information, visit the club’s website here.

The club also has a Just Giving page where people can donate to the chosen charities.

