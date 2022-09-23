News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Body of man found by river in Suffolk village

Matthew Earth

Published: 12:40 PM September 23, 2022
Updated: 12:54 PM September 23, 2022
The River Stour at Sudbury Meadows

A body was found by the River Stour in Great Cornard, near Sudbury

The body of a man has been found by the River Stour in a village near Sudbury.

A member of the public called police at about 3.10pm on Thursday after discovering the body in undergrowth near Doves House Meadow, Great Cornard.

Police, fire crews and the ambulance service attended the scene.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said it is believed the body is that of a man aged in his 40s who had been reported missing on Wednesday evening.

The death is being treated as unexplained at this time but police do not currently believe there are any suspicious circumstances.

The man's next of kin have been informed and a file will be prepared for the coroner in due course.

On May 22 this year, a man died after being found unresponsive by the River Stour off Cornard Road in Sudbury.

