Rail line closed as train fault blocks tracks

Trains between Marks Tey and Sudbury have been suspended Picture: NEIL PERRY Archant

A train fault has left a Greater Anglia train line closed until the end of the day, cancelling more than a dozen services.

❗ Due to a train fault, the #MarksTey to Sudbury service has been suspended until the end of the day. Train services running to and from these stations have been suspended. Bus replacement services are running to cover these cancelled services. — GA Regional (@ga_regional) November 27, 2019

After a train fault on the Sudbury to Marks Tey line about 12.30pm today, November 27, trains have been cancelled and bus replacement services have been put in place.

In a tweet, Greater Anglia said: "Due to a train fault, the Marks Tey to Sudbury service has been suspended until the end of the day.

"Train services running to and from these stations have been suspended.

"Bus replacement services are running to cover these cancelled services."

A tweet at 1.54pm from the operator said a fleet technician was heading to the faulty train but confirmed the service will not resume until November 28 at the earliest.