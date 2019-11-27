E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Rail line closed as train fault blocks tracks

PUBLISHED: 17:29 27 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:29 27 November 2019

Trains between Marks Tey and Sudbury have been suspended Picture: NEIL PERRY

Trains between Marks Tey and Sudbury have been suspended Picture: NEIL PERRY

Archant

A train fault has left a Greater Anglia train line closed until the end of the day, cancelling more than a dozen services.

After a train fault on the Sudbury to Marks Tey line about 12.30pm today, November 27, trains have been cancelled and bus replacement services have been put in place.

In a tweet, Greater Anglia said: "Due to a train fault, the Marks Tey to Sudbury service has been suspended until the end of the day.

"Train services running to and from these stations have been suspended.

"Bus replacement services are running to cover these cancelled services."

A tweet at 1.54pm from the operator said a fleet technician was heading to the faulty train but confirmed the service will not resume until November 28 at the earliest.

Most Read

A14 westbound now OPEN after ‘blocked drain’ sparked travel chaos

Traffic cameras showed very heavy traffic on the A14 Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Man caught with indecent images to be sentenced

Adam Page will be sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Matchday Recap: Major controversy as Ipswich have a Chambers ‘goal’ ruled out just before the break

James Norwood (on ground) after going close. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

‘This is a big club to referee... It’s not Mickey Mouse football’ – Lambert fumes at officials after goalless home draw with Wycombe

Town manager Paul Lambert waves to fans ahead of the game. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Little Mix announce summer gig at football stadium

Little Mix who are coming to play Colchester United's stadium next year as part of their summer party tour Photo: Official Tour Image

