News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Suffolk McDonald's drive-thru to close as 'exciting refurbishments' begin

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 12:49 PM October 29, 2021
McDonald's in Sudbury will close its drive-thru for refurbishments next month 

McDonald's in Sudbury will close its drive-thru for refurbishments next month - Credit: Google Maps

A Suffolk McDonald's will shut its drive-thru next month so that refurbishments can take place. 

The company has closed the drive-thru at the Sudbury Retail Park store, on Northern Road, to allow for an extra lane to be fitted.

The works are estimated to take around five to six weeks to complete.

Customers will still be able to sit in the restaurant while the refurbishments are taking place. 

A spokesperson for McDonald’s said: “From Monday, November 1 our Sudbury Drive-Thru lane will undergo an exciting refurbishment, which will see the addition of a side by side drive-thru with new digital menu boards.

You may also want to watch:

"During the refurbishment we continue to look forward to welcoming customers into the restaurant where we will be open for eat in and take away.”



Most Read

  1. 1 Derelict Suffolk railway crossing cottage up for auction
  2. 2 Channel 4 documentary to be filmed at Suffolk pub
  3. 3 A14 reopens after HGV crashes into central reservation
  1. 4 'Like a horror film' - Friends left terrified after being followed in woods
  2. 5 Go-ahead given for 49 new homes in mid Suffolk village
  3. 6 West Suffolk restaurant named among best in the country
  4. 7 Injuries force Cook into changes for Town's trip to leaders Plymouth
  5. 8 First look at options for major upgrade of Copdock Interchange
  6. 9 'He's without doubt one of the best in the league' - Cook hails defender Nsiala
  7. 10 Tesco introduces permanent quiet hours at its stores
Sudbury News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Rubbish in the river by The Range, Ipswich

Environment News

Map reveals raw sewage overflow into Suffolk rivers

Timothy Bradford

person
The Thurston address has appeared on lateral flow Covid tests

Coronavirus

Why is this Suffolk address on Covid lateral flow test boxes?

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The East of England Ambulance Service has been plunged into special measures following its latest CQ

Investigations | Exclusive

Woman has heart attack and dies in ambulance waiting for a hospital bed

Joel Adams

person
Brands Garage in High Road, Trimley St Mary

East Suffolk Council

East Suffolk village garage to be rebuilt as part of homes plan

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon