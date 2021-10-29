Suffolk McDonald's drive-thru to close as 'exciting refurbishments' begin
- Credit: Google Maps
A Suffolk McDonald's will shut its drive-thru next month so that refurbishments can take place.
The company has closed the drive-thru at the Sudbury Retail Park store, on Northern Road, to allow for an extra lane to be fitted.
The works are estimated to take around five to six weeks to complete.
Customers will still be able to sit in the restaurant while the refurbishments are taking place.
A spokesperson for McDonald’s said: “From Monday, November 1 our Sudbury Drive-Thru lane will undergo an exciting refurbishment, which will see the addition of a side by side drive-thru with new digital menu boards.
You may also want to watch:
"During the refurbishment we continue to look forward to welcoming customers into the restaurant where we will be open for eat in and take away.”
Most Read
- 1 Derelict Suffolk railway crossing cottage up for auction
- 2 Channel 4 documentary to be filmed at Suffolk pub
- 3 A14 reopens after HGV crashes into central reservation
- 4 'Like a horror film' - Friends left terrified after being followed in woods
- 5 Go-ahead given for 49 new homes in mid Suffolk village
- 6 West Suffolk restaurant named among best in the country
- 7 Injuries force Cook into changes for Town's trip to leaders Plymouth
- 8 First look at options for major upgrade of Copdock Interchange
- 9 'He's without doubt one of the best in the league' - Cook hails defender Nsiala
- 10 Tesco introduces permanent quiet hours at its stores