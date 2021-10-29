Suffolk McDonald's drive-thru to close as 'exciting refurbishments' begin

McDonald's in Sudbury will close its drive-thru for refurbishments next month - Credit: Google Maps

A Suffolk McDonald's will shut its drive-thru next month so that refurbishments can take place.

The company has closed the drive-thru at the Sudbury Retail Park store, on Northern Road, to allow for an extra lane to be fitted.

The works are estimated to take around five to six weeks to complete.

Customers will still be able to sit in the restaurant while the refurbishments are taking place.

A spokesperson for McDonald’s said: “From Monday, November 1 our Sudbury Drive-Thru lane will undergo an exciting refurbishment, which will see the addition of a side by side drive-thru with new digital menu boards.

You may also want to watch:

"During the refurbishment we continue to look forward to welcoming customers into the restaurant where we will be open for eat in and take away.”







