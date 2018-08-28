Roadside search turned up almost £2k of skunk inside biker’s backpack

Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

A Suffolk man has admitted growing and intending to supply cannabis after being caught with almost £2,000 worth of the drug following a traffic stop.

Police found almost five ounces (140 grammes) of skunk when they searched Samuel Whitfield’s rucksack at the side of Gainsborough Street, Sudbury, on February 26 last year.

A drug test found the 28-year-old had been riding his Cagiva Mito Evolution motorbike with 6.9 microgrammes of the cannabis derivative delta-9-THC per litre of blood – the legal limit being 2mcg.

A subsequent house search found his living room contained five young cannabis plants inside a foil-lined and lamp-lit growing tent.

Appearing before magistrates in Ipswich on Monday, Whitfield, of Dove House Meadow, Great Cornard, admitted possession of a class B drug with intent to supply, producing a class B controlled drug and drug-driving, but denied a third charge of acquiring, using or possessing criminal property, namely £610, under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

Prosecutor David Bryant said a police officer smelled a strong odour of cannabis when Whitfield removed his crash helmet at the side of the road.

A search of his clothing and rucksack turned up various items, said Mr Bryant, including a bundle of £20 notes, two mobile phones, a SIM card in his wallet, a tub containing two three-gramme wraps of cannabis, four bags containing smaller amounts of cannabis, a set of digital scales, a cannabis grinder and a larger sealable bag containing 140g of cannabis.

Mr Bryant said the total seizure was valued at £1-1,800 of skunk and £50-80 of cannabis resin.

Christopher Casey, for Whitfield, said his client was “totally co-operative” with police and had told officers they would find cannabis plants at the address.

“He was not out supplying drugs on that particular day,” added Mr Casey.

“He wasn’t riding badly. It was a random stop and a random test, which turned out positive because he’s an occasional cannabis user.”

Whitfield was banned from driving for three years and fined £600.

He was released on unconditional bail pending a hearing on the criminal property charge on February 25 at crown court, where he will also be sentenced for the drug matters.