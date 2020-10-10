Mum runs to raise baby loss awareness after ectopic pregnancy heartbreak

Natasha Gosling in training with her two sons, Harrison, six, and 22-month-old Jasper.

Suffolk mum Natasha Gosling is undertaking an epic 1,000km challenge as she backs Baby Loss Awareness Week.

Natasha Gosling of Sudbury running to raise funds for the Ectopic Pregnancy Trust.

The 30-year-old from Sudbury is running, walking and cycling in aid of the Ectopic Pregnancy Trust (EPT), which helped her cope with three tragic losses.

“I have got so much from the charity, I wanted to give something back,” the mum said.

“When I have felt down, I have called them and they have really helped me. At the time it was the loneliest and darkest I’ve ever felt, and so heartbroken.

“They are such an amazing support and gave great advice, and I am forever thankful for them.”

Harrison Gosling, six, cycling as he helps mum Natasha in training to raise funds for the Ectopic Pregnancy Trust.

When she saw via social media that the trust was launching a 1,000km fundraising challenge, she signed up, and is now running daily. “I’m not really a runner - but that is what makes it a challenge,” she said.

Mrs Gosling decided to speak out about what she has undergone to support Baby Loss Awareness Week, which this year runs from October 9-15, reaching out to let those affected by pregnancy and baby loss know they are not alone.

After giving birth to son Harrison, now six, in 2014, two years later she suffered her first ectopic pregnancy, where a fertilised egg gets stuck in a fallopian tube.

She lost one of her tubes as a result, and later suffered a miscarriage, followed by a second ectopic pregnancy.

Natasha Gosling in training with her two sons, Harrison, six, and 22-month-old Jasper.

Thankfully, her second fallopian tube was saved, and she later went on to give birth to Jasper, who will be two in December.

She said: “I had operations after operations, numerous blood tests, countless scans, hospital appointments, racing to A&E and fear of infertility. Rupturing tubes and blood loss and painful waiting for results are just snippets of what me and my husband, Neil, went through.”

“I feel like it’s important to raise awareness. When I have talked to people about what I’ve been through, so many say their sister or friend has experienced it too.”

She said being part of a community through the Ectopic Pregnancy Trust had helped her to cope with the grieving process.

Natasha Gosling in training with her son, 22-month-old Jasper

“I am lucky enough to have good friends and family, but having another person on the end of the phone who had been through it, offering positive kind words, meant more to me than I could ever ask for.”

As well as raising funds, Mrs Gosling has also signed up to volunteer with the trust, so she can help others who experience ectopic pregnancies.

To support Mrs Gosling’s challenge, visit her JustGiving page.

For more information on the Ectopic Pregnancy Trust, and Baby Loss Awareness Week , visit their websites.