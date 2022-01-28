Warning over noisy late night chainsaw work by railway in Sudbury

The works will take place along the Sudbury to Marks Tey line - Credit: Archant

People in Sudbury have been warned about potentially noisy work taking place late at night on the railway line over the next four weeks.

Engineers from Network Rail will be using chainsaws and other tools to remove trees and vegetation that are hanging over the train lines.

A spokesman said the work was "very important to keep passengers and track workers safe" and would help to minimise delays.

A letter sent out to local people reads: "This sort of work often has to take place when trains are not running, including during the night and weekends, in order to maintain the safety of trains, passengers, lineside neighbours and our staff.

"Our team will use a variety of equipment, including lights and chainsaws and as a result some disturbance is unavoidable.

"However, every effort will be made to minimise any unnecessary noise, and those working on site are briefed on working responsibly in the local community."

The work which will take place from 11.55pm to 5am on the following dates: