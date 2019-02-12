Video

All that is great about Sudbury put on show for open day

Mayor of Sudbury Sue Ayres with Lord Phillips of Sudbury at the launch of Sudbury on Show.

Groups and societies from all over Sudbury have got together in the Suffolk town for a huge open day to showcase the range of community groups that are in the town.

More than 100 groups set up stalls in the town hall and St Peter’s Church on March 3 to show the public who they are and what they do.

The free event ran from 9.30am to 3pm and hundreds of residents came to the town centre to visit the stalls.

Ami Birrell, town centre manager for Sudbury Town Council, said: “The day has gone really well. We have been really lucky with the weather and there have been a lot more people in town than usual.

“I have spoken to the traders that are always here and they said that they have had a lot more people come to them today.

Liz Fulcher from the Sudbury Society.

“The event has bough a lot of people who aren’t normally in town on a Saturday here. Mainly, it has shown people how many community groups we have in the town and how they could get involved.”