Investigation launched after barn damaged in blaze
Published: 8:47 AM July 7, 2022
- Credit: Essex County Fire and Rescue Service
A barn containing farm machinery has been badly damaged after a fire broke out near Sudbury.
Firefighters were called to the blaze in Belchamp Road, Pentlow, at about 7.30am yesterday (July 6).
A spokesman for Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said: "We sent a crew from Sible Hedingham and were joined by Suffolk’s crews from Clare and Long Melford.
"On arrival, crews reported that a barn containing farm machinery was alight.
"Firefighters requested the help of a Suffolk crew from Haverhill and a water bowser from Halstead, Essex."
A 'stop' call was made at 9.45am by the fire service.
The spokesman also confirmed that an investigation into the cause of the fire will be carried out.