Investigation launched after barn damaged in blaze

Johnny Amos

Published: 8:47 AM July 7, 2022
A barn has been left badly damaged after a fire near Sudbury

A barn has been left badly damaged after a fire near Sudbury - Credit: Essex County Fire and Rescue Service

A barn containing farm machinery has been badly damaged after a fire broke out near Sudbury. 

Firefighters were called to the blaze in Belchamp Road, Pentlow, at about 7.30am yesterday (July 6).

A spokesman for Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said: "We sent a crew from Sible Hedingham and were joined by Suffolk’s crews from Clare and Long Melford.

"On arrival, crews reported that a barn containing farm machinery was alight.

"Firefighters requested the help of a Suffolk crew from Haverhill and a water bowser from Halstead, Essex."

A 'stop' call was made at 9.45am by the fire service. 

The spokesman also confirmed that an investigation into the cause of the fire will be carried out. 

