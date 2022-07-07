Investigation launched after barn damaged in blaze

A barn has been left badly damaged after a fire near Sudbury - Credit: Essex County Fire and Rescue Service

A barn containing farm machinery has been badly damaged after a fire broke out near Sudbury.

Firefighters were called to the blaze in Belchamp Road, Pentlow, at about 7.30am yesterday (July 6).

A spokesman for Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said: "We sent a crew from Sible Hedingham and were joined by Suffolk’s crews from Clare and Long Melford.

"On arrival, crews reported that a barn containing farm machinery was alight.

"Firefighters requested the help of a Suffolk crew from Haverhill and a water bowser from Halstead, Essex."

A 'stop' call was made at 9.45am by the fire service.

The spokesman also confirmed that an investigation into the cause of the fire will be carried out.