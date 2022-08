Police are in attendance to an "incident" near Sudbury town centre - Credit: Archant

Police are currently in attendance to an "incident" near Sudbury town centre.

A number of police cars, including the dog unit, were seen attending the incident in Blackfriars this afternoon.

A number of police cars, including the dog unit were seen attending the incident - Credit: Archant

Two police cars remain at the scene.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Police are in attendance to an on going incident."

The spokesman was not able to give any more information at this time.