Family 'worried' after 15-year-old Sudbury girl goes missing

A 15-year-old girl has been reported missing from her home in Sudbury - Credit: Suffolk police/supplied by the family

Family members and police officers are "worried" about a 15-year-old girl who has been reported missing from Sudbury.

Lily – Suffolk police have not released her last name – was last seen at home at around 1pm yesterday, Thursday, February 3.

She is described as white, approximately 5ft 3ins tall, of slim build and has shoulder-length red hair.

She was last seen wearing a red, white and blue striped top, black trousers, a white puffer coat, and black and red trainers.

She was wearing her hair in a bun and she may be wearing glasses.

Lily has links in Ipswich and London, and police believe she may have travelled to London by train.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said Officers and family are concerned for Lily’s welfare and have asked if anyone has seen her or has any information regarding her whereabouts, to contact Suffolk Police on 101.