News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Family 'worried' after 15-year-old Sudbury girl goes missing

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 1:25 PM February 4, 2022
A 15-year-old girl has been reported missing from her home in Sudbury

A 15-year-old girl has been reported missing from her home in Sudbury - Credit: Suffolk police/supplied by the family

Family members and police officers are "worried" about a 15-year-old girl who has been reported missing from Sudbury. 

Lily – Suffolk police have not released her last name – was last seen at home at around 1pm yesterday, Thursday, February 3.

She is described as white, approximately 5ft 3ins tall, of slim build and has shoulder-length red hair.

She was last seen wearing a red, white and blue striped top, black trousers, a white puffer coat, and black and red trainers.

She was wearing her hair in a bun and she may be wearing glasses.

Lily has links in Ipswich and London, and police believe she may have travelled to London by train.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said Officers and family are concerned for Lily’s welfare and have asked if anyone has seen her or has any information regarding her whereabouts, to contact Suffolk Police on 101.

Sudbury News

Don't Miss

Thomas Mills High School

Education News

Suffolk headteacher shocked at 'inadequate' Ofsted rating

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
Southwold is a popular destination with people from London

Suffolk seaside town named one of the most upmarket in the country

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Town manager Paul Cook pictured during the game.

Football

Ex-Town boss Cook linked with non-league side

Mark Heath

Author Picture Icon
Ramsholt Arms - Ramsholt near Bawdsey - on the River Deben - Tuesday 10th May

Pubs

The nine best riverside pubs to visit in Suffolk

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon