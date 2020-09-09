Used needles and crack pipes found during drug enforcement visits
PUBLISHED: 09:35 09 September 2020 | UPDATED: 09:35 09 September 2020
Archant
A day of activity to combat drug use and dealing saw police uncover used needles, crack pipes and other paraphernalia at a number of addresses in a Suffolk town.
Police visited seven properties in the Sudbury area on Monday to carry out disruption activity and check on vulnerable residents.
Pc Ryan Butters said items of drug paraphernalia were found, including used needles and crack pipes, adding: “Other visits were focussed on checking on residents who are vulnerable to ‘cuckooing’ – whereby vulnerable adults and young people have their property taken over by local drug dealers and have it used as a place to deal drugs.
“Although no arrests were made, a great deal of beneficial and importance intelligence was gathered as a consequence.”
If you suspect drug dealing taking place, or are concerned a young or vulnerable person has been the target of an organised crime group, call police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.
