Sudbury Post Office closes five days before replacement service opens

person

Dolly Carter

Published: 10:27 AM June 9, 2022
The previous Sudbury Post Office on Market Hill

Sudbury will be without a Post Office for five days between the closure of the existing branch and the opening of the new mobile unit. - Credit: Google Maps

Sudbury will be without a Post Office for five days between the closure of the existing branch and the opening of the new mobile unit.

At Sudbury's annual town meeting on Tuesday, May 24, Babergh District Council bosses confirmed that a licence had been granted for an interim Post Office.

They announced that the mobile unit was to be installed at Borehamgate Shopping Precinct following the closure of the existing branch in WHSmith on Thursday, June 9.

However, the mobile unit will require a few days to set up and it is anticipated that it will not be operational until Tuesday, June 14.

Sudbury residents previously voiced concerns surrounding services essential to the community, including local businesses who used the Post Office to pay in cash over the counter.

A Post Office spokesman said: "We fully recognise that for a town the size of Sudbury to not have a permanent Post Office will cause difficulties for local residents and businesses.

"We expect to announce details of the temporary service shortly and will keep the local community informed."

