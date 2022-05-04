More than 550 homes without power due to 'faulty overhead equipment'

More than 500 homes have been left without power after a fault near Sudbury - Credit: PA

Over 550 Suffolk homes and businesses have been left without power this morning.

Engineers from UK Power Networks are currently on site, carrying out investigations into the fault that has left 575 homes without power.

Villages and towns affected by the power cut include Sudbury, Long Melford, Great Cornard, Assington, Clare and Lavenham.

A statement on UK Power Network's website reads: "Our engineers have arrived on site in the Sudbury, CO10 area to investigate the power cut affecting 575 properties.

"Specialist engineers are also working to divert power remotely, and this can cause your lights to go on and off.

"Our staff are checking our equipment throughout the area to pinpoint the issue on our overhead cabling network.

"In addition to this, they are liaising closely with our control room to find safe and reliable ways to divert power around any problems and get everyone restored.

"We know that our customers may be worried about the food in the fridge and freezer, so we want to try and help with advice.

"Food should keep for up to six hours in the fridge, and between 15-24 hours in the freezer if you avoid opening them. We'll keep you updated on our engineers progress."

According to the website the estimated power restoration time is 8.30am to 9.30am.