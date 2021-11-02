News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Sudbury puppy suspected stolen found 'tied to a bush'

Timothy Bradford

Published: 5:13 PM November 2, 2021
A puppy went missing and was found tied to a bush in the fields off Acton Lane, Sudbury

Tessa went missing and was found in the fields off Acton Lane in Sudbury - Credit: Suffolk police/Google

A missing puppy, which police say may have been stolen, has been reunited with its owner. 

Tess, a 15 week old Staffordshire Bull Terrier who went missing on October 21, has been found by a member of the public.

The puppy was found on October 28, tied to a bush close to where she went missing.  

The individual contacted DogLoss, a website focused returning lost dogs to their owners, and Tess has since been reunited with her home. 

It is not yet known how the puppy came to be tied to the bush or in that area, but she did not appear to be injured. 

Suffolk police are asking anyone with information relating to this incident to contact them on 101, or use the anonymous tips service provided by crimestoppers.

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.

