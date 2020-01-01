E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Man faces axe charge after robbery of couple in Suffolk town

PUBLISHED: 07:53 13 June 2020 | UPDATED: 07:59 13 June 2020

Police have arrested a man in Yorkshire over a robbery in Sudbury Picture: SU ANDERSON

Police have arrested a man in Yorkshire over a robbery in Sudbury Picture: SU ANDERSON

A man has been arrested and charged with robbery and possessing an axe after an incident in a Suffolk town.

Police said the incident took place in Quay Lane, Sudbury, as a couple were placing items into their parked car.

The man and woman were allegedly robbed of handbags containing jewellery, an i-phone, keys and other personal property.

On Thursday officers arrested 29-year-old Stuart Bocock in Doncaster on suspicion of robbery at 5.30pm on December 18, 2019

He was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

A police spokesman said Bocock, of Thorntondale Road, Doncaster, South Yorkshire, had been charged with robbery and possession of pointed/bladed article – namely an axe.

He was remanded to appear before Ipswich Magistrates’ Court today at 10am.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Date hairdressers and barbers set to reopen revealed

Hairdressers and barbers may be able to open from July 4 under gradual easing of lockdown measures Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Fears ‘it wouldn’t take much’ for R number to rise above 1

The R rate has risen in the East of England - leading to fears of a second wave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

US fighter jets forced to ‘take action’ in high-speed near miss

Two F-15Es from the 494th Fighter Squadron/48th Fighter Wing from RAF Lakenheath. Two of the base's jets were involved in a near miss over Norwich in October 2019. Picture: GARY STEDMAN

Ipswich Town set to get on track as Mayflower steam engine is renamed

David Buck on the footplate of Mayflower. Picture: DAVID BUCK

‘Such a shame’: Garden centre forced to close due to poor trading conditions

Marlows Home and Garden Centre, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ARCHANT

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Date hairdressers and barbers set to reopen revealed

Hairdressers and barbers may be able to open from July 4 under gradual easing of lockdown measures Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Fears ‘it wouldn’t take much’ for R number to rise above 1

The R rate has risen in the East of England - leading to fears of a second wave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

US fighter jets forced to ‘take action’ in high-speed near miss

Two F-15Es from the 494th Fighter Squadron/48th Fighter Wing from RAF Lakenheath. Two of the base's jets were involved in a near miss over Norwich in October 2019. Picture: GARY STEDMAN

Ipswich Town set to get on track as Mayflower steam engine is renamed

David Buck on the footplate of Mayflower. Picture: DAVID BUCK

‘Such a shame’: Garden centre forced to close due to poor trading conditions

Marlows Home and Garden Centre, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Wild ambition to turn East Anglia into one of the world’s greatest nature reserves

The WildEast project aims to inspire nature recovery across East Anglia - including the possibility of reintroducing species such as the lynx. Photograph: Erwin Van Maanen

‘I’m not a racist’: Another Suffolk councillor under investigation after Facebook posts

West Suffolk councillor for Moreton Hall, Frank Warby, denies being a racist after an investigation was launched relating to posts he shared on Facebook Picture: GREGG BROWN

Driver crashed into the back of a lorry and span into path of oncoming car, inquest hears

A woman died from multiple injuries following a crash near the Copdock Interchange. Stock image Picture: ANDREW PARTRIDGE

See inside this house built for the director of one of Ipswich’s most famous firms

Upland Gate on Bishops Hill, Ipswich, was originally built for the director of Ransomes engineering firm. Picture: RUFUS OWEN/FULL ASPECT PHOTOGRAPHY

Independent shop owner calls for free parking to help get businesses moving following pandemic

Jill Barrett is leading a campaign for free parking Picture: MICHAEL GRIST
Drive 24