Man faces axe charge after robbery of couple in Suffolk town

Police have arrested a man in Yorkshire over a robbery in Sudbury Picture: SU ANDERSON

A man has been arrested and charged with robbery and possessing an axe after an incident in a Suffolk town.

Police said the incident took place in Quay Lane, Sudbury, as a couple were placing items into their parked car.

The man and woman were allegedly robbed of handbags containing jewellery, an i-phone, keys and other personal property.

On Thursday officers arrested 29-year-old Stuart Bocock in Doncaster on suspicion of robbery at 5.30pm on December 18, 2019

He was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

A police spokesman said Bocock, of Thorntondale Road, Doncaster, South Yorkshire, had been charged with robbery and possession of pointed/bladed article – namely an axe.

He was remanded to appear before Ipswich Magistrates’ Court today at 10am.