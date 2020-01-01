Man faces axe charge after robbery of couple in Suffolk town
PUBLISHED: 07:53 13 June 2020 | UPDATED: 07:59 13 June 2020
A man has been arrested and charged with robbery and possessing an axe after an incident in a Suffolk town.
Police said the incident took place in Quay Lane, Sudbury, as a couple were placing items into their parked car.
The man and woman were allegedly robbed of handbags containing jewellery, an i-phone, keys and other personal property.
On Thursday officers arrested 29-year-old Stuart Bocock in Doncaster on suspicion of robbery at 5.30pm on December 18, 2019
He was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.
A police spokesman said Bocock, of Thorntondale Road, Doncaster, South Yorkshire, had been charged with robbery and possession of pointed/bladed article – namely an axe.
He was remanded to appear before Ipswich Magistrates’ Court today at 10am.
