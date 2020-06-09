Sudbury prepares to welcome back shoppers - with care and caution

Winch & Blatch is a prevalent presence in the town and unique to Sudbury. Picture: GEMMA JARVIS Archant

These pictures show how Sudbury is planning to welcome back shoppers to the town when non-essential stores are allowed to reopen on Monday, June 15.

Winch & Blatch did its own special tribute to the NHS in its shop window in King Street. Picture: GEMMA JARVIS Winch & Blatch did its own special tribute to the NHS in its shop window in King Street. Picture: GEMMA JARVIS

Social distancing measures have been put in place by the Sudbury Community Wardens in anticipation of shoppers bringing the hustle and bustle back to the high street.

Known for its vast array of independent stores and unique shops, Sudbury has been preparing for social distancing by introducing markings on the street and informative noticeboards detailing measures that need to be taken to stay safe whilst shopping.

Judith Blatch, co-director of Winch & Blatch, said: “We are opening all four of our shops on June 15. We are opening 9am to 4pm.

“Customers can be reassured that we take their health and safety very seriously and there are hand sanitising stations at each main entrance, 2m markers on the floors and perspex screens at every till.

The Codfather has already re-opened with social distancing measures in place outside. Picture: GEMMA JARVIS The Codfather has already re-opened with social distancing measures in place outside. Picture: GEMMA JARVIS

“The cafe remains closed, as will the fitting rooms and customer toilets. However, customers will be able to try garments at home and bring them back for a refund.

“Our shops are full of lovely spring/summer stock and there will be plenty of bargains in store.

“We look forward to opening again and welcoming all our customers back.”

Bradley Smith, community warden supervisor has been very busy making the necessary provisions around the town to ensure that it’s safe for people to return.

He said: “I think it’s a good thing the shops are re-opening again as long as people abide by social distancing rules. If not, then we’ll get hit by a second wave.

“The shops are being very cautious and most of them have asked for social distancing measures to be in place so we have been marking the pavements with stencils and paint to outline the two metre distance which have been perceived really well.

“We’ve been cleaning the pavements around the town as well and it’s looking pretty good, ready in time for the shoppers to come back.

“I couldn’t have done it without Liam Liskus and EGL Contracting Services who helped provide equipment and paint.

“It will be lovely to have places open again. We don’t have anywhere to go at lunch times, it’s so convenient to just be able to pop in and get a sandwich from somewhere. It will be good.”

Andy Howes, secretary for the Chamber of Commerce in Sudbury, said: “I think it will take some time to get back to normal. The market is obviously a magnet for people on Thursdays.

Market Hill in Sudbury pictured before the non-essential shops re-opened on June 15. Picture: GEMMA JARVIS Market Hill in Sudbury pictured before the non-essential shops re-opened on June 15. Picture: GEMMA JARVIS

“Winch & Blatch are an incredibly important part of Sudbury so we’re all hoping that when it gets to the point that they are allowed to open, they will again bring people back to Sudbury.

“The Chamber of Commerce are still meeting every week via Skype, we’re still putting our newsletter out. I keep my nose to the ground.

“I’m certainly looking forward to seeing the shops re-open because one of the things that draws people to Sudbury is the bustling town. All our little cafes have got to adjust to opening again, although some will, and some won’t.

“It will be the tables and chairs outside type places where they can do the two metre distancing gap. People just need to use their loaf.

Peddars is another store unique to Sudbury and is preparing to re-open by placing social distancing measures outside its premises. Picture: GEMMA JARVIS Peddars is another store unique to Sudbury and is preparing to re-open by placing social distancing measures outside its premises. Picture: GEMMA JARVIS

“Fortunately the banks have been good and remained open which has been supportive but then the hairdressers are not open yet.

“But it will be great when we do get back to normal.”