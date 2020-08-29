Post-mortem to take place after human bones found in river

A cordon set up outside the grounds of St Gregory's Church in Sudbury Picture: MATTHEW EARTH Archant

A post-mortem examination is due to take place today following the discovery of bin bags containing bones in a Suffolk river.

Police have been on the scene in Sudbury Picture: Sonya Duncan Police have been on the scene in Sudbury Picture: Sonya Duncan

A murder investigation was launched yesterday evening following the discovery on Thursday, August 27.

Officers were called shortly after 4.35pm on Thursday to a stretch of the River Stour between Meadow Gates and Croft Bridge, in Sudbury.

Two black bin bags containing the remains of a single human body were recovered from the water near St Joseph’s care home.

A Home Office post-mortem, in which examiners will aim to discover the gender and even the height of the corpse, will now take place later today, Saturday, August 29.

A police cordon was set up near St Gregory's Church in Sudbury after suspected human bones were discovered in the River Stour Picture: SONYA DUNCAN A police cordon was set up near St Gregory's Church in Sudbury after suspected human bones were discovered in the River Stour Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Officers advised however that the results of the examination may not be immediately available, and further developments on the case may not be announced until next week.

Assistant Chief Constable Rob Jones, of Suffolk police said police were so far unaware of how long the person had been deceased before adding that the entire process would be time-consuming, and that there were not likely to be any significant developments in the early stages..

He said: “There will remain a large and complex crime scene, with a lot of specialist activity and prioritised enquiries to identify witnesses, over the weekend.

“Already, a number of witnesses have come forward with really useful information.

Police cordoned off the scene where bones were found in Sudbury Picture: MATTHEW EARTH Police cordoned off the scene where bones were found in Sudbury Picture: MATTHEW EARTH

“We are particularly interested in hearing from anyone who has seen someone pushing a Sainsbury’s shopping trolley in that area; anyone who has seen unusual rubbish or black bins in the river, or anyone driving through that part of town with a dashcam this week – particularly between Wednesday and Friday.”

The bags were found near a submerged Sainsbury’s shopping trolley by a member of the public, who reported them to a ranger, who in turn called police.

Officers cordoned off the area and set up a blue forensic scene tent about 50 metres away, outside the grounds of St Gregory’s Church.

Mr Jones said specialist experts from other forces would be joining in enquiries around the river – with police also working in partnership with the River Stour Trust.

Human remains were found in a shopping trolley submerged in the river Stour in Sudbury. An area by the church on Croft Road near to the river has also been cordoned off. Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020 Human remains were found in a shopping trolley submerged in the river Stour in Sudbury. An area by the church on Croft Road near to the river has also been cordoned off. Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

He said a team of detectives had launched a comprehensive strategy to work through CCTV footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the major investigation team, either via the online portal or by calling 101.